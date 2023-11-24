Delicious – Miracle Of Life+ Launches On Apple Arcade

"Experience a time management story game with Delicious – Miracle of Life+! This fan-favorite game from the Delicious series is now available on Arcade, bringing you exciting time management levels, a heartwarming story, and interesting characters in one game. Join Emily on her journey as she starts her cooking video blog with delicious family recipes and receives the heartwarming news that she's expecting a baby with her husband, Patrick. As they prepare for the new addition to their family and manage their busy lives, they could use a helping hand, and that's where you come in!"

"Play through several thrilling time management levels and 30 extra challenging bonus levels as you guide Emily through her pregnancy and witness her many ups and downs firsthand. Explore different locations, including Emily's Kitchen, a Yoga Studio, a Day Care Center, and other super cute baby-related places. Hang out with Emily's friends and family, including Angela, François, Allison, and many others, and design the perfect nursery to surprise Emily with the ultimate baby room. Delicious – Miracle of Life+ is created by GameHouse Original Stories, delivering an immersive and heartwarming experience that will leave you happy and fulfilled. So, what are you waiting for? Join Emily and her family on this exciting adventure and experience the miracle of life in a whole new way."