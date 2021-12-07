Dragon Ball Super Previews Mythic Booster: Super Saiyan 3 Bardock

Reprints are coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Bandai has now begun to preview the full set of cards from the upcoming Mythic Booster set which will reprint cards from past expansions, decks, and promotional items with alternate artwork. Expected in December 2021 after international delays, the Mythic Booster cards will not have their own specific set numbering but will instead retain their original set's information. This will be a helpful set especially for players looking to build decks using cards within products that can no longer be found, and collectors may also enjoy this one as every card has a brand new artwork, including the set's secret rare: Cell Xeno. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Since his introduction, Bardock has been explored in many interesting ways. Initially, he was the ill-fated father of Goku who took his final stance against Frieza, taking a planet-destroying ball of death straight to the face. His role in that film, Bardock: Father of Goku, was eventually adapted by Akira Toriyama himself into Dragon Ball canon with the Super-era film, DBS: Broly, which showed more of Bardock's family life and motivation. There was also Episode of Bardock, a manga that was adapted into an anime as part of a promotion for the game Dragon Ball Heroes, which introduced a "What If" scenario that sent Bardock back in time the moment he was about to be obliterated by Frieza. The non-canon anime shows Bardock battle against Chilled, an ancestor of Frieza, which leads to his transformation into a Super Saiyan. Other expanded universe material shows more Bardock progression, as with the Super Saiyan 3 depiction on this new reprint.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December of 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.