George Orwell's Animal Farm Is Getting Released In December

This morning, developer Nerial and publisher The Dairymen revealed that George Orwell's Animal Farm will be out next month. The single-player adventure title will have you playing out Orwell's classic novel as you follow the animals from their initial uprising on The Farm to their conquest as a society. Only for things to go in a very different direction than what they once planned. The game will be released on December 10th for both PC and mobile devices. You can enjoy the latest trailer below and read up on the game before it drops in five weeks.

In Orwell's Animal Farm, the animals have fought off their exploitative human masters. Now they're in charge. Assign their tasks, upgrade their buildings, choose their laws, and direct their propaganda. Determine which of the animals will make sacrifices and which will be "more equal than others." George Orwell's 1945 novella was a scathing critique of totalitarianism in the early days of the Soviet Union. Since then, it has spoken to people of many ideologies in countries around the world. It offers a powerful awareness of how power can be abused – and of how generation after generation seeks a more just and equal society, where the many do not suffer at the hands of the few.

Orwell's Animal Farm brings the familiar characters and situations to the medium of a game, and to the context of 2020. Depending on how you play, you may encounter situations very close to those in the book, or others influenced by events Orwell never lived to see. Play it to explore a classic tale from inside. Play it to try your hand at running the farm – or because you dream of spreading Animalism across the world. Play it because you've always wanted to oversee a construction project by a herd of cows. Play it because Boxer deserved better.