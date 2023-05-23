Gerda: A Flame In Winter Receives Liva's Story DLC DON'T NOD Entertainment has a brand new DLC out for Gerda: A Flame In Winter, as players can jump into the resistance with Liva’s Story.

DON'T NOD Entertainment and developer Bird Island have released a new DLC storyline for Gerda: A Flame In Winter as players can experience Liva's Story. This particular story puts you in the shoes of a resistance leader as you see her fight the powers that be after her husband was wrongfully arrested. The team also released the Modstand Bundle, which includes both the main game and this new DLC in one perfect package. You can read more about both below.

"The Modstand Bundle was created to showcase two very different women's experiences of World War II and to tell two kinds of stories, those of Gerda and Liva. Gerda has lived a quiet life as a nurse and is pushed into involvement with the Resistance by the Gestapo's arrest of her husband, Anders. She is compassionate and tries to avoid conflict where possible. Liva on the other hand has been a member of the Resistance for some time. After a failed mission, her team regroups in Tinglev where she will have to stand up and lead them to their next fight."

"Liva's Story offers players an alternate look at war through the eyes of a different kind of woman, a resistance leader. Desperate and discouraged after a failed mission, Liva's team has to regroup, patch up, and hit the enemy again using sabotage, infiltration, spying, and even assassination. Opposite to Gerda's empathic approach, Liva is not afraid of using violence and often walks the thin line between justice and revenge. Players will have to carefully balance her fury towards the enemy, duty towards her mission and country, and care for her teammates. The events of Liva's Story take place in the weeks leading up to Anders's arrest and the beginning of Gerda's journey to save him. Each story is a standalone narrative, and each of them sheds light on the other, so players can choose to play them in whichever order they wish."

