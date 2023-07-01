Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ,

Get To The Orange Door Receives Early Access Update

Hitcents has released a new update for Get To The Orange Door this week, as the game continues to be improved in Early Access.

Published
by
|
Comments

Indie game publisher Hitcents dropped a new update for Get To The Orange Door this week, as they continue to improve the game while working on the game in Early Access. The team is calling this the Dark Down Under Part II, and it comes with a number of fixes and balances for the game, including basic weapon mod support, skippable cutscenes, a dungeon overhaul, a reorganized HUB, the new Exclusion Zone prologue, and more. You can see all of the updates in action int he latest video, which we have for you below.

Promo art for Get To The Orange Door, courtesy of Hitcents.
Promo art for Get To The Orange Door, courtesy of Hitcents.

"Cause even more damage with the newly added melee weapons: slice enemies in half and deflect bullets with the Katana, pierce through any armor with the Spear, and obliterate nearby threats with the Hammer. Experience eight brand-new and reimagined levels, from the sprawling and expansive Ashwood Thicket to the dizzying vertical climb of Timber Husk. What goes around comes around with Karma, a new mechanic offering blessings and curses capable of turning the table or unleashing chaos. Discover a fiery blessing by exploding nearby enemies and setting surrounding foes ablaze. Unlock a double-edged curse and deal 1500% more damage at the risk of self-destruction. Harness abilities to their full potential and leave a lasting impact at each level."

"The newly added Prologue serves as the perfect place for new players to learn the ropes at The Exclusion Zone by dispatching enemies, interacting with the environment, and learning how to wall-run. New mod tools featuring Steam Workshop support offer a chance for veterans to unleash their creativity and design deadly levels to put their skills to the test. New quality-of-life improvements include a cleaner UI, a simplified HUD, and overhauled menus. Replay levels multiple times to discover hidden secrets throughout each level, further upgrade skills and abilities, and earn more loot."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Hive, for random pictures and musings.
twitterfacebookinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.