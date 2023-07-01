Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Get To The Orange Door, Hitcents

Get To The Orange Door Receives Early Access Update

Hitcents has released a new update for Get To The Orange Door this week, as the game continues to be improved in Early Access.

Indie game publisher Hitcents dropped a new update for Get To The Orange Door this week, as they continue to improve the game while working on the game in Early Access. The team is calling this the Dark Down Under Part II, and it comes with a number of fixes and balances for the game, including basic weapon mod support, skippable cutscenes, a dungeon overhaul, a reorganized HUB, the new Exclusion Zone prologue, and more. You can see all of the updates in action int he latest video, which we have for you below.

"Cause even more damage with the newly added melee weapons: slice enemies in half and deflect bullets with the Katana, pierce through any armor with the Spear, and obliterate nearby threats with the Hammer. Experience eight brand-new and reimagined levels, from the sprawling and expansive Ashwood Thicket to the dizzying vertical climb of Timber Husk. What goes around comes around with Karma, a new mechanic offering blessings and curses capable of turning the table or unleashing chaos. Discover a fiery blessing by exploding nearby enemies and setting surrounding foes ablaze. Unlock a double-edged curse and deal 1500% more damage at the risk of self-destruction. Harness abilities to their full potential and leave a lasting impact at each level."

"The newly added Prologue serves as the perfect place for new players to learn the ropes at The Exclusion Zone by dispatching enemies, interacting with the environment, and learning how to wall-run. New mod tools featuring Steam Workshop support offer a chance for veterans to unleash their creativity and design deadly levels to put their skills to the test. New quality-of-life improvements include a cleaner UI, a simplified HUD, and overhauled menus. Replay levels multiple times to discover hidden secrets throughout each level, further upgrade skills and abilities, and earn more loot."

