Ghostbusters: Rise Of The Ghost Lord Reveals New Post Launch Content

We got a look at what's to come for Ghostbusters: Rise Of The Ghost Lord, as the VR game will have multiple updates leading to the film.

Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (SPVR) and nDreams revealed more post-launch content that's coming to Ghostbusters: Rise Of The Ghost Lord. The team released a new video, which we have for you down below, led by Game Director Nathan Baseley as he goes over some of the new content on the way. The big factor to fans is that they are addressing some of the community feedback they got with content to come out over the next several months, as they will have updates leading all the way up to the release of the new film Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. This included releasing a new content roadmap, which you can see below, that will bring about more narrative-infused content and atmospheric changes.

The content will start with a new game update dropping on Friday, December 15, which will come with the brand-new Infestation mode, totally free. Those of you who owned the Full Containment Edition of the game will be able to snag four new characters and two new equipment skins as part of the update. However, those looking to get it can also buy them in the shop. In January, the original flight suits from the first film will be added, as well as fighting Slimer in a new game mode. We have more details of all of this from the devs below.

New Game Mode & Skins This Friday

Slimer Hunt in January

In January, fans who have been dreaming of becoming a Ghostbuster since 1984 will have the opportunity to step into the movie's original flight suits. Players will also come face to face with Slimer in a new game mode that brings one of the most iconic and beloved ghosts to life in VR.

More Ghostbuster Updates Coming

This is just the beginning, Game Director Nathan Baseley detailed the intention to address community feedback over the course of the roadmap, including additional narrative-infused content and atmospheric changes that will bring more thrills and frights to the game.

