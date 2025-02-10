Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ale Abbey, Hammer & Ravens, Shiro Unlimited

Tycoon Sim Ale Abbey Set For Early Access Next Week

Can you brew the best ale the lord has to offer? The new tycoon simulator Ale Abbey will be released into Early Access next week

Article Summary Experience brewing excellence with Ale Abbey, launching in Early Access next week on Steam.

Become a monk brewmaster and craft unique ales amid a captivating medieval monastic setting.

Build, expand, and perfect your brewing operations while managing abbey life and quests.

Experiment with over 20 beer styles, build alliances, and face challenges in holy brewing adventures.

Indie game developer Hammer & Ravens and publisher Shiro Unlimited have revealed they will release their new tycoon sim Ale Abbey into Early Access next week on Steam. The game will have you working as a monk at an abbey whose main source of income is brewing the best ales you can find in the countryside. And why not? It's blessed by the lord, right? You'll turn it into a major business in the area but also deal with hardships and cries from those who don't believe in inebriation. We have more info here as the game arrives in Early Access on February 18.

Ale Abbey

Build and expand your monastery, craft recipes and brew holy ales in this unique brewery tycoon. No pre-made recipes in Ale Abbey, oh no. It's a canvas for true beer alchemists. It's as simple as: brew, sip, repeat. Welcome to Ale Abbey! Give your brew a unique name, experiment to discover special traits, and ensure your ales reach unprecedented popularity! Dive into a vast array of over 20 European styles, meticulously choosing the equipment that best suits your needs. Adjust the quantity, quality, and mash temperature to blend the perfect brew. Decide whether to store it for aging, or sell it at the market. Put your trust in your monks' brewing skills, and let them create the holy ale.

Make sure your monastery prospers and ascends to glory! Above ground, build living quarters for your holy crew, production hubs like Libraries and Breweries, and some all-purpose spaces, including the Refectory and the Abbot's Office. Beneath these heavenly floors, it's all about your monastery's cold cellars (the most sacred of spaces for your brews). Design, build, and turn your monastery into a hub of holy hops! It's not only about crafting ales, it's about curating a brewing legacy. At Ale Abbey, happy monks will need more than just a good workplace, they will require a steady flow of tasty ales. But that's not all! Appease Lords, befriend neighboring Abbeys, and handle bandit encounters… A tale of challenges unveils in the frothy world of Ale Abbey!

