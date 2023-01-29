Vindictus Adds Mysterious 22nd Hero To The Roster The fantasy MMORPG Vindictus has added Charon as the 22nd hero to their roster, bringing with her mystery and magic.

Nexon dropped a brand new character into their MMORPG Vindictus, as the mysterious Charon makes her way into the game. To celebrate the arrival of the new character, the game is hosting a brand new event which they are uninventively calling the "Charon's Celebratory Package Event." Yes, that is the name. From now and running all the way until February 14th, you can take part in an in-game event with a level 10 Charon or above. You will be able to receive Charon's Outfit Set Destiny Box, the title of "The First Charon," an Unlimited Inner Armor Pass that will last you 30 days, and a Storage Chest Expansion Ticket. We got more details on the character below and you can read more about the event on their website.

Exclusive Weapon: Orbis, Charon's personal companion, can harness a stream of mana through the runes engraved on it, releasing destructive spells. Players can also manipulate spells in multiple ways by spending MP to overcharge the Orbis.

Orbis, Charon's personal companion, can harness a stream of mana through the runes engraved on it, releasing destructive spells. Players can also manipulate spells in multiple ways by spending MP to overcharge the Orbis. Exclusive Equipment Laniakea – Special equipment that improves the mobility that every magician needs. Charon's "Laniakea" armor accentuates her magic symbols in combat. Shiny Stania – Based on traditional witches' garb, Charon's "Shiny Stania" armor combines the attire of Charon's mother, Luchia, with her own unique flair.



Skills Dark Matter – Dark Matter combines the Orbis rune symbols to release a flow of powerful magic. This discharged energy reaches forward, attacking a large area. Charon can manipulate mana to use Dark Matter in various ways. Crescent Nova – Crescent Nova spreads Orbis out like a bow, projecting destructive missiles toward the enemy for continuous damage. Singularity – Singularity pushes Orbis to its limits, opening a black hole that traps enemies, dealing increased damage. Charon can explode the singularity before it vanishes. Apocalypse – As her ultimate attack, Charon can condense the enemy's space-time.

