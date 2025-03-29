Posted in: Games, Good Shepherd Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Moroi, Violet Saint

Moroi Confirmed For Late April Release Date On PC

A new release date has been confirmed for the darkly comedic hack-and-slash game Moroi as it will be released next month.

Article Summary Moroi, a grimdark fantasy game, releases on in late April on PC via Steam.

Descend into Moroi's labyrinth with dark humor, twisted enemies, and bizarre puzzles.

Overcome grotesque foes with unorthodox weapons like a hellish duck and flying brain.

Your choices impact Moroi's multiple endings; uncover its grim secrets for escape.

Developer Violet Saint and publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment have confirmed the release date for Moroi, as the game arrives in April. Originally earmarked for a Q1 release, the team confirmed the game will now arrive on April 30, 2025, for PC via Steam. Along with the news came a new trailer, which we have for you here, as it showcases more of the game to come.

Moroi

Descend into the shadow-choked depths of Moroi's Cosmic Engine, a maddening labyrinth of twisting corridors and forgotten horrors. Plagued by amnesia, your name, past, and sins are beyond memory, shrouded in darkness. As you claw your way through this realm of torment, you face grotesque inhabitants in a land where dark-as-night humor is the only silver lining. Cling to your sanity in an otherwise deteriorating existence styled as grimdark fantasy, a subgenre of fiction distinguished by bleak, dystopian settings and scenarios. Wage war against Moroi's battalions of mages, guards, and the cursed undead while wielding a gruesome arsenal of unorthodox weaponry. Tear through the flesh of your foes with the jagged teeth of a hellish duck or unleash a storm of projectiles with the aid of a flying brain. Around every corner lies an unexpected discovery or new instrument of death.

The labyrinth's horrors extend beyond the bloody thrill of combat, conjuring otherworldly environments, eccentric acquaintances, and puzzles calling for unconventional approaches. Moroi's trials forgo mere riddles and sliding blocks and embrace macabre solutions like drinking blood, forcing regurgitation, or scavenging through innards to forge deeper into the Cosmic Engine. Each puzzle has its own clever solution, often awarding triumph in exchange for suffering. Engage with the Cosmic's bizarre residents to uncover the secrets of their twisted world, savoring moments of dark humor to lighten the unrelenting dread. Escape is your only hope, the key to uncovering the grim truths that bind you. But tread carefully – the choices you make will carve your path toward one of multiple endings, shaping a fate that may prove more harrowing than the Cosmic Engine itself.

