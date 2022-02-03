Ghostwire: Tokyo Will Officially Release In Late March

Tango Gameworks and Bethesda Softworks revealed today that they will be releasing Ghostwire: Tokyo for both PC and PlayStation 5 in late March. The game has been teased for over two years now and people have been wondering when we might get to see it finally come to fruition. Now we know the official release date will be March 25th, 2022. Along with the awesome news from the team, they released a brand new trailer today showing off gameplay. We have the video for you down at the bottom as we get about as deep a dive into the game as they are going to offer shy of a public demo. Enjoy the trailer!

Face the unknown, uncover the truth and save the city… Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces, perpetrated by a dangerous occultist, causing Tokyo's population to vanish in an instant. Ally with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance as you FACE THE UNKNOWN in Ghostwire: Tokyo. Explore a unique vision of Tokyo twisted by a supernatural presence. From its ultra-modern cityscape to its traditional temples and narrow alleyways, discover a hauntingly beautiful city teeming with Yokai – vengeful spirts spirits that prowl the streets. Discover iconic landmarks like Shibuya Crossing and Tokyo Tower, stunningly rendered with incredible detail and built to take advantage of next-generation technology. Experience the city frozen in time when the city's population disappeared, and travel to the surreal underworld on your quest to save your family. WAIT! Our license pWield a combination of upgradeable elemental powers and ghost-hunting skills to combat the supernatural threat. Use your ethereal abilities to ascend to the to the top of Tokyo's skyline and soar over the streets to discover new missions or even get the drop on your enemies.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ghostwire: Tokyo – Official Gameplay Deep Dive (https://youtu.be/vGScfDMeId8)