Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards, Varoom

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames Part 32: Varoom Illustration

Souichirou Gunjima illustrates Varoom and Revavroom on a pair of themed Illustration Rares in Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames.

Article Summary Scarlet & Violet base set introduces silver borders and new holo-rare guarantees.

Obsidian Flames features Tera Pokémon and a Dark-type Tera Charizard ex chase card.

Souichirou Gunjima brings Varoom and Revavroom to life in Illustration Rares.

Gunjima's past work includes Eevee Character Rare and Pikachu VMAX Super Rare.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On August 11, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which introduced Tera Pokémon with a Tera type differing from their base type. The chase card is a Dark-type Tera Charizard ex. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames art spotlight, we continue with the Illustration Rares.

One of the most fun aspects of Scarlet & Violet-era sets is the way that Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares feature a single artist on an evolutionary line. This began in the first Scarlet & Violet set and has been a feature ever since. In Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, artist Souichirou Gunjima illustrates Varoom and Revavroom, with the latter getting a Special Illustration Rare ex. Gunjima began contributing with Indeedee, Yanmega, and Shiny Duraludon in Shining Fates and has been working prolifically for the Pokémon TCG ever since. You likely recognize their work from Eevee Character Rare and Marnie's Pride Full Art in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, or the line of Quaxly Illustration Rares from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved which we spotlighted earlier.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!