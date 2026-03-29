Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: anime, Gunship Battle Total Warfare, JoyCity, robotech

Gunship Battle Total Warfare Announces New Robotech Crossover

A new crossover is coming to Gunship Battle Total Warfare this Summer as we'll see Robotech invade the game in some capacity

Article Summary Gunship Battle Total Warfare teams up with classic anime Robotech for a special crossover event this summer.

Robotech heroes like Rick Hunter and Lisa Hayes join the game in an exclusive story arc and themed missions.

Unlock Robotech-inspired avatars, base skins, equipment, and cosmetics through unique events and a Battle Pass.

Experience new quests and content bringing the neo-retro Robotech aesthetic into the world of Total Warfare.

During WonderCon 2026 this weekend, developer JoyCity announced a new crossover would be coming to Gunship Battle Total Warfare, as the world of Robotech would invade the game. The team briefly let fans know that they would partner with Harmonby Gold to bring pieces of the classic anime/manga to the game sometime over the course of Summer 2026. That said, the image you see here appears to be the only thing they were willing to share at this time. Based on the brief notes about it from the team, which we have for you below, it feels like a lot of the jets you see in the title are going to get a cosmetic makeover, with a few characters popping in and a few missions specific to the franchise. No wwe'll just have to wait a few months to see what it will look like and when it will happen.

Gunship Battle Total Warfare Will See Robotech Invade This Summer

Legendary heroes from the Robotech universe will take command in an exclusive story arc, events, items, and a Battle Pass showcase designed to excite fans of the enduring Robotech universe as well as new and veteran Gunship Battle Total Warfare players from around the world. This limited-time collaboration immediately immerses players in a spectacular new conflict as the Robotech Defense Force enters the battlefield to confront an escalating global threat. Admirals will find themselves alongside legendary pilots such as Rick Hunter, Lisa Hayes, and Roy Fokker as they bring advanced aerospace technology and tactical brilliance to the fight against the relentless Zentradi and New World Armada.

With this premier update, Gunship Battle Total Warfare goes beyond the story to immerse players in the distinctive neo-retro aesthetic of Robotech through Events, Quests, exclusive gear, and an incredible Robotech-themed Battle Pass. Players will be able to unlock Robotech Avatars, Portrait and Nameplate Skins, a Robotech Base Skin, Equipment, and much more inspired by the legendary saga. This sensational crossover event would never have been possible without the team behind Robotech and the dedication, passion, and enthusiasm of the international Gunship Battle Total Warfare player community.

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