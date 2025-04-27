Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, VR, Wired Productions | Tagged: Dig VR, Just Add Water

Dig VR Will Arrive On More VR Platforms This Week

Dig VR has been confirmed for a new release date for more platforms, as the title will arrive on PCVR 2 and SteamVR this week

Article Summary Dig VR launches on SteamVR and PSVR2 April 29, bringing full gameplay beyond Meta Quest.

Control authentic diggers and tackle unique jobs in the quirky town of Diglington.

Features solo, co-op, sandbox, and Lost Treasure modes with mini-games and ongoing content.

Customize diggers with over 70 options and enjoy Dig FM radio while expanding your business.

Indie game developer Just Add Water and publisher Wired Productions have confirmed a new release date for Dig VR to arrive on more platforms. Originally set to arrive on May 1, the team has confirmed the game will now arrive on April 29 for both SteamVR and PSVR2, giving players the full version already out on Meta Quest. With the news comes a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Dig VR

Dig VR captures the sheer joy, adrenaline, and frustrations of life on a digger in an exciting experience for novices and pros. Featuring authentic, immersive controls that recreate the feeling of driving a real digger, Dig VR is a light-simulation game with a casual arcade twist! Grow your business in the charming town of Diglington, a place where everything can be fixed by the power of a digger. Take on a variety of jobs for the town's residents – from traditional construction jobs to more obscure requests!

Accompanying you is Dig FM, a dedicated radio station with a wide selection of music to brighten any day. Progress from micro-sized to colossal diggers with a diverse set of attachments to overcome any challenge. Dig in style by unlocking over 70 customization options to suit your aesthetic! Available to play solo or with a friend, get hands-on with the fast-paced mini-games, or unwind in the sandbox mode. Then, discover a trove of Lost Treasure in a standalone mode where new items are added regularly. Whether this is your first time operating a digger or you're already a master, digging fortunes await!

The first-ever digger game developed exclusively for Meta Quest.

Choice of authentic & simplified controller schemes.

Career Mode Campaign with options for serious and casual players.

Unlock new machinery & attachments.

Personalize your digger with decals, paint, and skins.

Play with a friend in select modes.

Discover new items regularly in Lost Treasure mode.

