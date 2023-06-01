Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering Reveal Pride Month Gear Wizards of the Coast has two new designs for Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering gear as they celebrate Pride Month.

Wizards of the Coast revealed new items in their shop for Pride Month, as they have a new design for both Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering. The company revealed the new Pride design for both logos, as you can see below, available on t-shirts, sleeveless tees, and hoodies. The gear comes as part of a series of items they will be selling this month to celebrate Pride, with proceeds from the sales of these products going towards The Trevor Project. If you're not already aware, The Trevor Project is one of the largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organizations for LGBTQ young people. We have more information below on the gear and other items as they will only be available for the month of June.

Throughout the month of June, fans of Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering will be able to purchase shirts and hoodies with Pride-themed logos of the popular tabletop games at MTG Pro Shop. In addition, a Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair art playmat featuring the Bearscape card art from the 2022 Let Your Spark Shine Secret Lair set and illustrated by Ricardo Bessa, an LGBTQIA+ artist, will be available. Players and fans of D&D Beyond will be able to show their support to the LGBTQIA+ community with digital Dice of True Colors. Created by Lee Emig, this digital dice set, which will be offered to all account holders, was hewn from geodes formed under intense heat and pressure. Inside, you will find gleaming colors. An MTG mana Pride pin from 2020 is also available at the MTG Pro Show, featuring the five mana symbols surrounding the familiar Planeswalker symbol with a rainbow of colors behind it. All products will be available until June 30, 2023, and are in conjunction with ULTRAPRO/MTGPROSHOP.

"Wizards has been producing Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering clothing, MTG charitable cards, and Arena charitable digital items since 2019 and contributing to charitable campaigns for Extra Life, Black Girls CODE, and the World Association of Girl Guides & Girl Scouts. We have joined The Trevor Project's Every Single One campaign, an effort to raise critical funds and awareness with a goal of ending suicide among LGBTQ young people. In the U.S., more than 1.8 million LGBTQ young people seriously consider suicide each year. The Trevor Project's 24/7 phone, text, and chat mental health services provide lifesaving and life-affirming support and crisis counseling to LGBTQ young people who are struggling."

