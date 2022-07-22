Dialga Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2022

The Legendary Birds are on their way out as Dialga prepares to return to Pokémon GO for a rare feature. Dialga will be featured in Tier Five raids for the rest of July 2022. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Steel/Dragon-type Legendary of Sinnoh, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Dialga's 100% IVs and Shiny rate.

Top Dialga Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Dialga counters as such:

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Buzzwole: Counter, Supowerpower

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Dialga with efficiency.

Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Terrakion: Zen Headbutt, Sacred Sword

Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Bewear: Low Kick, Supower Power

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Regigigas: Ground-type Hidden Power, Focus Blast

Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Dialga can be defeated with three trainers. However, if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Note that if you get a Shiny encounter, you should use a Pinap Berry as Shiny Legendaries in raids are a guaranteed catch.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Dialga will have a CP of 2307 in normal weather conditions and 2884 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!