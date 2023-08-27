Posted in: eSports, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: Gillette Gaming, Razor

Gillette Gaming & Razer Collaborate On Special Razor

Do you need a Razer branded razor? You're in luck, gamers. Gillette Gaming has partnered with the brand to make a special esports design.

In one of the most bizarre collaborations to happen this year in video games, Gillette Gaming has partnered with Razer to make a special esports razor design. Starting this week, you can purchase this special GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar razor for personal use. Born from an April Fool's Day joke, the two decided to make the genuine article and give gamers who love the brand something new to add to their morning routine. Best we can tell (because the shop hasn't listed it yet), it's still going to be the standard $30 price, you're just going to have the option to get the green aesthetic. We got more info on it below along with a couple of quotes from both parties.

Set to start rolling out in stores and online at the end of August, consumers will be able to purchase the GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar razor – the latest innovation from the Gillette brand – with Razer's iconic triple-headed snake logo and acid green trademarks. Additionally, gamers and fans can engage with the brands at the largest gaming events in the world, as well as activate campaigns through the Gillette Gaming Alliance roster of streamers and Razer influencers. These two brands have long had an admiration for each other — occupying the same spaces in gaming, coming together at events through the years, and discussing the idea of collaborating to provide the gaming community with something they would want and use. Earlier this year, an April Fool's Day video – put out by Razer – teased a shaving mouse to the community – a subtle yet fun nod to the potential partnership. The video generated significant momentum, signaling to the two brands that it was a great idea and time to bring the collaboration to life.

"Razer, an elite gaming company, and Gillette, the world's leading razor brand, is not just a naming coincidence," said Daniel Ordonez, Global Brand Franchise Leader for Gillette. "We've been fans of Razer with its cutting-edge technology for a long time; it's a brand that everyone recognizes in both gaming and technology. We're thrilled to elevate the shaving and gaming experience through this exciting venture, marking a new step for us in gaming culture. Men worldwide will enjoy our latest collaboration – the perfect combination of form, function, and design."

"After Razer Razer was introduced on April Fool's Day, we've been inundated with requests to design one. We're excited to give our fans what they asked for," explained Ayesha Durante, VP for Global Head of Marketing at Razer. "This collaboration between two powerhouses has resulted in a co-created design, featuring the best of Razer and Gillette, with a focus on quality and performance."

