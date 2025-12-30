Posted in: Contest/Giveaway, Games, Video Games | Tagged: hello kitty, Hello Kitty and Friends: Freeze Tag Party, Nighthawk Interactive, nintendo switch

Giveaway: Win a Copy of Hello Kitty and Friends: Freeze Tag Party

We have a couple of copies of Hello Kitty and Friends: Freeze Tag Party for the Nintendo Switch to give out if you follow the instructions

Article Summary Enter to win a free Nintendo Switch copy of Hello Kitty and Friends: Freeze Tag Party, courtesy of Nighthawk Interactive.

To participate, follow Bleeding Cool on BlueSky and repost the contest announcement using #BCHelloKittyFreeze.

No purchase required; open to all eligible U.S. residents with a BlueSky account—winners chosen at random.

Contest ends Sunday, January 4, at 11am PT—make sure to complete both steps to secure your chance to win.

Would you like to win a Nintendo Switch copy of the game Hello Kitty and Friends: Freeze Tag Party? All you need is a BlueSky account to take part in this giveaway. Nighthawk Interactive has provided us a couple of copies of the title, which was already released for Nintendo Switch last month. So this is your chance to win a physical copy of the game for free on the Switch, with it playable on the Switch 2 as well. What do you need to do to win this? In order to have a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on BlueSky. All you have to do is follow our BlueSky account and also repost the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it, as it will have the same image as the one here, along with the hashtag #BCHelloKittyFreeze. You have until Sunday, January 4, at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a copy of the game Hello Kitty and Friends: Freeze Tag Party. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a BlueSky account… It's 2026; BlueSky is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a BlueSky account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official BlueSky account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!