Giveaway: Win A Set Of PAX East 2025 Four-Day Badges

Would you like to win a set of four-day badges to attend PAX East 2025 this May? Read all the rules and info to find out how

Would you like to win a set of four-day badges to PAX East 2025? All you need is a BlueSky account to take part in this giveaway. Before we continue, we must stress that you READ ALL OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED, AS WELL AS THE RULES! The folks over at Penny Arcade have provided us with an opportunity to give away badges for you to check out at the convention in Boston at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, taking place from May 8-11, 2025. BEFORE YOU ENTER, we do need to make a couple of things very clear:

This contest is just for the passes. Finalists will be chosen for Penny Arcade to approve before they are given out.

Those who are chosen will be given a set of four-day badges (worth $250 for each set) for the event.

There is no flight, hotel, or other accommodations provided. You must either be in/around Boston or already traveling there during PAX East in order to use them.

These tickets are non-transferable. The person chosen must show up, in person, with proper ID in order to claim these.

What do you need to do to win this? In order for a chance to win, it just requires you to do two things on BlueSky. All you have to do is follow our BlueSky account, as well as visit and follow PAX's social media accounts (Twitter/X, Facebook, Instagram), and also repost the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it as it will have the same image as the one above, and the hashtag #BCPAXEast2025. You have until Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 11am PDT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a set of four-day badges to PAX East 2025. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a Twitter account… it's 2025, BlueSky is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a Twitter account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not sway us. When we choose finalists, we will be checking that you have both shared our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official BlueSky account. Those who have not done so are not eligible; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

