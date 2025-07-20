Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Go-Go Town!, Prideful Sloth

Go-Go Town Releases Brand-New Tourist Trap Update

Go-Go Town has been given a new update while the gameis in Early Access, as the Tourist Trap update brings a few new additions

Article Summary Go-Go Town's Tourist Trap update revamps tourism with new visitor types and unique tourist demands.

Attract clowns, robots, aliens, dinosaurs, and more via new Transit Terminals and expanded town features.

Customize your city with massive new landmarks, cliff terraforming, and star-rated food and shopping systems.

Visitor thought bubbles and tourist trackers show exactly what people want, boosting your town's rating.

Indie game developer and publisher Prideful Sloth have released a new update for the game Go-Go Town! while it sits in Early Access. The game has been in EA for over a year now, giving players a hefty chunk of the city-building sim to check out and enjoy. This latest update is to appeal to visitors to your area, as they have given you new tools to attract people from far and wide to hang out and see the sights. We have more info from the devs below as the update is now live.

Go-Go Town – Tourist Trap Update

The new update fully ​ supercharges the game's tourism systems, adding visitor personalities, new demands and exotic tourist types – clowns, robots, aliens, dinosaurs, ghosts and more – oh my! Alongside these faces, comes Transit Terminals, star rated shopping/food systems, MASSIVE buildable landmarks and the most anticipated – CLIFF TERRAFORMING!!! To support the expanded tourism focus, the update also introduces a new visitor type, the Easy-Goer, specifically designed to make early-game progression smoother for new players.

Tourist Desires – Tourists now have unique preferences (entertainment, rest, hunger, health, exploration, and shopping) that impact your town rating.

– Tourists now have unique preferences (entertainment, rest, hunger, health, exploration, and shopping) that impact your town rating. Star-Rated Food & Shopping – Recipes are now tiered; too fancy or too cheap, and you'll be sure to hear about it.

– Recipes are now tiered; too fancy or too cheap, and you'll be sure to hear about it. Thought Bubbles & Tourist Tracker – See exactly what visitors want, and how happy or frustrated they are.

– See exactly what visitors want, and how happy or frustrated they are. Special Tourist Types – Welcome with open arms, (or ban forever) mummies, clowns, aliens, dinosaurs, robots and ghosts via new Transit Terminals.

– Welcome with open arms, (or ban forever) mummies, clowns, aliens, dinosaurs, robots and ghosts via new Transit Terminals. Major Landmarks – Build MASSIVE attractions like the Lighthouse, Conservatory, Stadium, and Hot Springs.

– Build MASSIVE attractions like the Lighthouse, Conservatory, Stadium, and Hot Springs. Tier 3 Industry – New materials and the Factory system expand late-game depth and supply chains.

– New materials and the Factory system expand late-game depth and supply chains. Cliff Terraforming – Need space for your mega-stadium? Tear down that cliff. You can now build and destroy cliff tiles across the main map after you unlock [REDACTED]. Go nuts!

