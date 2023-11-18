Posted in: Coffee Stain Publishing, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Goat Simulator, Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 Will Arrive On Steam Sometime Next Year

Coffee Stain Publishing confirmed they will finally release Goat Simulator 3 for Steam, happening sometime in early 2024.

Article Summary Goat Simulator 3 is set to hit Steam in early 2024 with all current content.

Features include a sandbox world, local/online multiplayer, and chaos-inducing gameplay.

Customize your goat with over 300 gear parts, including unique abilities and styles.

All post-launch updates, gear, and missions will be included for Steam players.

Coffee Stain Publishing confirmed this week that they will finally release Goat Simulator 3 for Steam in 2024. Right now, the team is claiming it will be out sometime in the early part of the year, but they haven't locked down a release date for it yet. It will include all of the content released to date, all of the DLC and updates, plus we're expecting more ahead of its release. We have the full rundown from the team below as we now wait for a release date.

Goat Simulator 3 On Steam

Early next year, Steam users will finally be able to unleash chaos upon the sandbox island of San Angora. Up to four players can jump in together in online or local multiplayer to explore the island, rampage to their heart's content, or even join a secret goat society. As well as all the original content, Steam players will have access to every piece of post-launch content that's arrived since the game's original release. That includes new goats, gear, missions, secrets, and more – and all future updates will be available on the platform, too (and believe us, we've got plenty more incoming!).

GOATS: You play as a goat! Pilgor, to be exact. However, you'll also have the chance to wear the skins of many other 'goats.' Tall goats, tasty goats, angry goats – all the goats you expect, and more.

You play as a goat! Pilgor, to be exact. However, you'll also have the chance to wear the skins of many other 'goats.' Tall goats, tasty goats, angry goats – all the goats you expect, and more. MULTIPLAYER: Goat Simulator 3 has four-player co-op, locally or online. You'll be able to travel through the world together, cause cooperative mischief aplenty, compete in 7 fun multiplayer mini-games, and then not be friends anymore.

Goat Simulator 3 has four-player co-op, locally or online. You'll be able to travel through the world together, cause cooperative mischief aplenty, compete in 7 fun multiplayer mini-games, and then not be friends anymore. EXPLORATION: Goat Simulator 3's giant sandbox world has plenty to discover – hidden secrets, quests, collectibles, and more! Use your own four hooves to get around, grind on your butt, or buckle up for the ride of your life, as all goats can drive cars.

Goat Simulator 3's giant sandbox world has plenty to discover – hidden secrets, quests, collectibles, and more! Use your own four hooves to get around, grind on your butt, or buckle up for the ride of your life, as all goats can drive cars. CHAOS AND REACTIVITY: Cause all manner of mayhem as you lick, headbutt, crash, and explode your way across the map, leaving no NPC unannoyed. Toy with the universally recognized four elements (Fire, Electricity, Oil, and Alien Goo), test the limits of the world's physics and interact with suspicious objects for… surprising results.

Cause all manner of mayhem as you lick, headbutt, crash, and explode your way across the map, leaving no NPC unannoyed. Toy with the universally recognized four elements (Fire, Electricity, Oil, and Alien Goo), test the limits of the world's physics and interact with suspicious objects for… surprising results. CUSTOMISATION: Players can fully customize their goat's Head, Back, Feet, Body, Horns, and Fur with over 300 different gear parts to choose from – from toilet rolls to tea trays… and other actual clothing items if you want to be like that. Some gear parts will mutate your playstyle by giving you new abilities, yet all gear will alter your perceived sense of style.

Players can fully customize their goat's Head, Back, Feet, Body, Horns, and Fur with over 300 different gear parts to choose from – from toilet rolls to tea trays… and other actual clothing items if you want to be like that. Some gear parts will mutate your playstyle by giving you new abilities, yet all gear will alter your perceived sense of style. POST-LAUNCH CONTENT: Toss that FOMO aside because all previous content updates will come packaged with the game on Steam for all players to enjoy! This includes all post-launch gear, missions, and secrets. Whether you want to deck the halls with a Lights Machine Gun, go on an epic Easter egg hunt, or strut around town in a summery goatkini, we've got you covered.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!