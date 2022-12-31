God Of War Ragnarok To Receive New Game Plus Mode

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Santa Monica Studio have a new addition coming to God Of War Ragnarok next year. The game has already done well for itself, having been out less than two months now, including an impressive showing at The Game Awards 2023. But if you thought the content for the game was just going to end in a couple of weeks, you are mistaken, as they already have some plans for new additions on the way in 2023.

The developers confirmed on Twitter, as you can see below, that they will be releasing a New Game Plus mode sometime in the Spring of 2023. Like other modes of the same ilk, this will give you an added spin on God Of War Ragnarok, the mode will add new features to the experience after you've beaten the game. What exactly they're going to add to it remains a mystery, but it doesn't take a lot of guesswork to know they'll probably have some story extensions, new items, more difficult challenges, and a few other surprises in the mix. Now we just have to wait for them to tell is when they're officially releasing it.

We know many of you have been asking, so we're happy to confirm that New Game Plus will be coming to #GodofWarRagnarok in Spring 2023! We'll share more details once we get closer to the release! 🐻 🐺 pic.twitter.com/vmv5X2USuW — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) December 22, 2022 Show Full Tweet

