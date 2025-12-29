Goddess Of Victory: Nikke Reveals 2026 New-Year Update

Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Mobile Games | Tagged: Goddess Of Victory: Nikke, Shift Up

Level Infinite and Shift Up held one final livestream this morning for Goddess Of Victory: Nikke, revealing the New Year's Update to close out 2025. Oddly, the update will happen on December 30, two days ahead of the actual New Year, loaded with new festive content, a new character, three limited-time costumes, three new events for January, multiple in-game rewards, and an exclusive collab with Taiwanese dessert chain Meet Fresh. We have the finer details below as this will launch tomorrow at 6am ET.

Goddess Of Victory: Nikke – New Year's Update

Snow White: Heavy Arms, a legendary Nikke enhanced with advanced Eden technology and returning to the battlefield after her defeat by the Queen. With her memories fully restored, Snow White reclaims her original resolute personality while carrying a lingering grudge against the Queen for her disrespect toward Liliweiss. Commanders can now deploy this formidable android and unleash her enhanced abilities in the ongoing war against the Raptures.

Fan Favorites Get a Fresh Look with Brand-New Costume

Alice – Märchen Dream: A member of the Unlimited squad tasked with safeguarding frozen zones, Alice's new costume captures her whimsical worldview, transforming the battlefield into a fairytale-like kingdom.

A member of the Unlimited squad tasked with safeguarding frozen zones, Alice's new costume captures her whimsical worldview, transforming the battlefield into a fairytale-like kingdom. Emma: Tactical Upgrade – Secret Therapy: Through a major enhancement under the Tactical Upgrade program, Emma is outfitted with advanced equipment that significantly boosts her combat support capabilities.

Quency: Escape Queen – Masquerade Swan: As she prepares her next ingenious escape from the Rehabilitation Center, Quency debuts a striking new Masquerade Swan outfit that matches her flair for the dramatic.

Massive New Year In-Game Rewards

As a special thank-you to all loyal Commanders, the New Year's Eve Update delivers the largest reward campaign of 2025, offering up to 100 free pulls across multiple in-game events:

New Year's Greetings Mail (Dec 29, 2025 – Jan 3, 2026): Receive in-game mail rewards that accumulate to over 30 free pulls.

New Year's Event Update (Dec 30, 2025 – Jan 14, 2026 ): Engage in event missions to accumulate rewards totaling over 55 free pulls.

Double Drop Period (Jan 1 – 7, 2026): Commanders will enjoy double rewards from Interception and the Simulation Room.

