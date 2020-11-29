Gods Will Fall Gets A New Trailer Introducing The Game's Gods

Deep Silver released a brand new trailer this week for Gods Will Fall as you get a better look at the many gods you'll encounter in the game. Developed by the Manchester company Clever Beans, the team has slowly been rolling out info on this dark fantasy adventure title that will be released on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on January 29th, 2021. No word yet on whether we'll see it on next-gen consoles, but we do know it'll be available on Stadia, which is a strong indicator it will eventually come out on both. You can enjoy the trailer below along with all the info they've released on the game.

You are the last hope for humanity. The gods' torturous rule over humanity has lasted for millennia. Bent on cruelty and suffering, they demand to be served with blind worship through an oath of fealty pledged from every man, woman, and child. To those who don't submit to the gods' will, a slow and merciless death awaits. Experience the brutal trials of a venturous band of warriors in their desperate plight to sever the gods' callous grip on humanity. Every man and woman who can muster a blade, having suffered the brutality of the gods' reign for too long, will be called upon to form your clan of eight Celtic survivors and rise up to take on the legions of horrific beasts and minions that dwell in each of the gods' hellish realms. A personal tale emerges with every decision made. Succeed and see legends born. Fail and watch lives turn to dust in Gods Will Fall. Iconic Gods & Realms – Unravel the dark secrets of each ancient god as you venture into their elaborate and perilous lairs. Crawling with minions who will stop at nothing to defend their deities, each location will be deadlier than the last.

Celtic Warrior Clan – With eight different warriors of every size, each equipped with their own exclusive weapon type, choose your next hero wisely. Success is hard earned and brings unique skills, weapons, and items, but failure will see the challenger imprisoned and screaming for salvation.

Navigate a World of Duality – Savor the calming sights as you explore the stunning and lush terrain of the Overworld. But beyond each ancient doorway lies a god's realm. Brimming with foul creatures, stalking a world built from human suffering. Each path you tread and each door you open will be different from the last, ensuring a brand-new tale unfolds every time.

A Lesson in Brutality – With a pick up and play combat style that is easy to learn but hard to master, a massive challenge awaits all who venture within. Strengthen your warrior by entering the fray and embracing the berserker within. Defeat is always moments away as the gods await their challenger.