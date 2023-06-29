Posted in: Annapurna Interactive, Games, Video Games | Tagged: annapurna, Annapurna Interactive Showcase, livestream

Going Over Everything From The Annapurna Interactive Showcase

Annapurna Interactive held their own summer livestream this afternoon, showcasing several games for the first time or in progress.

It's still June, which means there are still more video game showcases to see, as the Annapurna Interactive Showcase livestream took place this afternoon. We got an array of announcements for new games, including Green Bike and Lushfoil Photography Sim, updates for titles like Cocoon, Thirsty Suitors, and Bounty Star, and some quick news like how Stray is coming to Xbox. We have the complete rundown of what was shown off, with notes from the company about each one, as well as the stream itself down at the bottom to watch.

Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth

The first title developed by Annapurna Interactive, Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth is an upcoming PC/Console game that expands the iconic franchise.

Ghost Bike

Ghost Bike is a new title developed by Messhof that puts players in the shoes of a streetwise kid from Freehub City on a mission to revive the last of the Ghost Bikes, the magical couriers who rode between the world of the living and the world of the dead. Ride the Ghost Bike to the afterlife and beat ghosts in contests of speed and skill to win back Ghost power. Only then can you make the journey to the afterworld and return the true spirit of biking back to Wheel World.

Lushfoil Photography Sim

Experience detailed, true-to-life recreations of beautiful and diverse locations around the world in Lushfoil Photography Sim, a new title from developer Matt Newell. Trek through and explore environments to capture stunning vistas and landscapes with your fully-featured in-game camera. Discover hidden secrets and objectives that reward patient and observant players that have a good eye for angles and perspectives.

Lorelei & The Laser Eyes

The stage is set. Imagine an old baroque manor, perhaps a hotel or a museum, somewhere in central Europe. A woman wanders in search of answers. Watch carefully, observe numbers, patterns, and puzzles. Are they all part of a macabre game, a complot, or a simple treasure hunt? Developed by Simogo, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes invites players to take a journey into the nightmarish surreality, and answer these questions to solve the enigma of Lorelei & The Laser Eyes.

Cocoon

From Geometric Interactive, led by founders Jeppe Carlsen, the lead gameplay designer of Limbo and Inside, and award-winning programmer/composer Jakob Schmid – Cocoon takes you on an adventure across worlds within worlds. Master world-leaping mechanics to unravel a cosmic mystery. Cocoon is launching into Game Pass on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One as well as for PlayStation, Switch, and Steam on September 29, 2023.

Thirsty Suitors

From Outerloop Games comes Thirsty Suitors – a game about culture, relationships, family pressures, and expressing oneself. Can Jala handle her demanding parents, reconcile with her exes and mend broken friendships in time for her sister's wedding? Through the game's story, Jala will confront her exes in cinematic, turn-based battle sequences. Thirsty Suitors is launching into Game Pass on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, as well as Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on November 2, 2023.

Bounty Star

Bounty Star is an over-the-shoulder 3D action game developed by DINOGOD that combines mech combat and customization with farming and base building. Play as a broken but powerful ex-soldier named Clementine McKinney, a talented fighter and expert mech pilot. Clem attempts to shed the guilt and shame of her past and become a legitimate force for good in the Red Expanse, a post-post-apocalyptic version of the American Southwest.

To a T

To a T is an episodic 3D adventure game developed by Keita Takahashi and the Uvula team, with a strong focus on character, interaction, story, and exploration. Play as a teenager (Teen), with a unique posture, just trying to live a normal life in a small coastal town. Explore the town with the help of Teen's loyal dog and loving mother. While going to school and contending with bullies, Teen discovers a new ability granted to them by their extraordinary posture, and they start to uncover more about their mysterious lineage.

Flock

Flock is a multiplayer co-op game by Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg, who previously worked together on Hohokum and I Am Dead. The title is about the joy of flight and collecting adorable flying creatures with your friends. Soar through beautiful landscapes, seeking out rare and elusive creatures to add to your flock.

Mundaun

Mundaun, developed by Hidden Fields, is now published by Annapurna Interactive. Now on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 for the first time, and already available for Switch, Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, the new update includes 4K/60fps support on current-gen platforms, additional bug fixes, new languages and more.

Stray

Stray will launch on Xbox on August 10, 2023. Watch the announcement trailer here.

Storyteller

Storyteller is coming to Netflix on September 26, 2023, with a free content update. The update will also be available on existing platforms.

