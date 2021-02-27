TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Zapdos Pokémon Cards

In honor of this week's Kanto Legendary presence in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Zapdos cards from the Pokémon TCG. We're covering modern and vintage here, and we'd love to hear from you as well. Let us know your four favorite Zapdos cards in the comments below.

That right there is one of the most underrated Base Set Pokémon cards. Of course, back in the day, you wanted to pull the Charizard. Now, if you have the cash to throw down on a hyper-expensive Base Set pack, you'll want a Charizard, Blastoise, or Venusaur pull to make that hefty sum of money worth it. Let's not forget, though, that it isn't all about money. Zapdos has never been more iconic than here as drawn by Ken Sugimori, the primary Pokémon character designer.

This stunning Gym Challenge card illustrated by Shin-ichi Yoshida casts Zapdos as a far more frightening figure when it is under Team Rocket's control. It looks like a vengeful God of the Skies as it rains down powerful, gleaming bolts of lighting that look fantastic with the classic galaxy foil.

This one is available as both a holo (Card #15) and non-holo (Card #30) in the Fossil expansion, and we all know which one we'd prefer to pull. This remains a classic Zapdos card that does edge a bit too close to the Base set card, but still — the nostalgia saves this one, and Mitsuhiro Arita's pose for the Legendary Pokémon may be similar, but it exudes a different personality to be sure.

Love or hate the e-reader style, this Aquapolis Zapdos is absolutely stunning. The purple lighting gives it a supernatural effect that added to its awe-inspiring power. As the one card on this list I don't currently possess myself… I'm going to have to look into getting this one.

Compiling this list made me realize that the Legendary Birds don't have that many amazing modern cards. Sure, they had their chance to shine as a trio with the Hidden Fates Tag Team cards, but as far as individual cards, it has been a long time since Zapdos and Moltres have gotten the chance to shine. We do know that their Galarian forms will get Full Art cards in an upcoming expansion, so there is certainly that to look forward to.