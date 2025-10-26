Posted in: Arc System Works, Bandai Namco, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dragon ball, Dragon Ball DAIMA, Goku Super Saiyan 4

Goku Super Saiyan 4 Daima Is Coming To Dragon Ball FighterZ

Goku Super Saiyan 4 Daima is coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ, as they will add the character as DLC sometime in Spring 2026

Bandai Namco announced the powerful new character reveal at EVO France 2025, exciting fans worldwide.

Dragon Ball FighterZ features exhilarating anime graphics and fast-paced 3vs3 team fighting mechanics.

Battle online with ranked matches, interactive lobbies, and a unique story mode created with Akira Toriyama.

A couple of weeks ago, back at EVO France 2025, Bandai Namco revealed that a new fighter was coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ, as Goku Super Saiyan 4 from Dragon Ball Daima will arrive next year. It's honestly been a minute since we've heard any news about the title, so we naturally thought it was a mistake or that the character had already been added at some point. But no, it is the real deal, as the character who was seldom really utilized in the series itself will make an appearance in the game as a new DLC fighter. No date was put on his arrival beyond the idea that he'll arrive in Spring 2026, so for now we wait.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball FighterZ is born from what makes the Dragon Ball series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters. Partnering with Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ maximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay. Dragon Ball FighterZ gives fans the opportunity to take their favorite Dragon Ball characters into battle and bring to bear some of the most famous moves from the Dragon Ball universe. Featuring 3vs3 battle mechanics, players assemble their teams and take to the field of battle to experience eye-popping fights that are sure to wow any fighting game aficionado.

