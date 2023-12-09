Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Blacklight Interactive, Golf With Your Friends

Golf With Your Friends Adds New Team Mode In Latest Update

Team17 revealed a new update this week for Golf With Your Friends, as you can now work together on courses and play as a team.

Blacklight Interactive and Team17 have released a new update this week for Golf With Your Friends that allows you to play as a team. Teams Mode will allow you and a group of friends, or just you and some strangers working together, to face off against another team to achieve the best collective score and win one of the many courses in the game. The update is totally free and is live in the game as we speak.

Golf With Your Team

The new mode allows players to play Golf With Your Friends, against their friends in all game types, allowing them to split into teams of any size and represent different locales from across the Golf With Your Friends world as they rack up points for their team, and with multiple options for team scoring, and ball collision rules aplenty, this is golf like it's never been played before. Teams from around the world have arrived to stake their claim as the greatest putters in all the land, and they brought merch! The Teams Mascot Hat Pack features 12 unique hats based on Golf With Your Friends' biggest teams, including Jurassic Jaws, Nimble Gnomes, and Deep Sea Divers, all for £3.49/$3.99/€3.99. Players can also show their support for their favorite team with a selection of brand-new cosmetic stickers in the Teams Mascot Sticker Pack available today for free.

Golf With Your Friends

Fantastically themed courses: Tee off on a variety of courses, including a volcano, prehistoric putting in the museum, and even an intergalactic round in space!

Tee off on a variety of courses, including a volcano, prehistoric putting in the museum, and even an intergalactic round in space! 12-player par-tee: Play with up to 12 friends in simultaneous putting action.

Play with up to 12 friends in simultaneous putting action. Game-changing effects: Power-ups and surreal effects change the game of golf in major ways, from warped gravity to misshapen balls and ball collision!

Power-ups and surreal effects change the game of golf in major ways, from warped gravity to misshapen balls and ball collision! Wacky game modes: Explore outside-the-box challenges aside from the traditional game of mini-golf, including Golf With Your Friends' takes on hockey and basketball, and the newest edition, Teams Mode, allowing players to play golf against their friends.

Explore outside-the-box challenges aside from the traditional game of mini-golf, including Golf With Your Friends' takes on hockey and basketball, and the newest edition, Teams Mode, allowing players to play golf against their friends. Make the ball your own: Customisation options include skin, hats, and trails to personalise the golfing experience.

