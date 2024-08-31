Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Golf With Your Friends

Golf With Your Friends Reveals New Legends Of Olympus DLC

Golf With Your Friends has a bunch of new content in their latest DLC pack, as players can now download the Legends Of Olympus DLC

Team17 released a new update this week for Golf With Your Friends, as players can go back to the days of the gods with the Legends of Olympus Pack. Players can get a combination of ball designs, hats, and other designs to harken back to the Roman and Greek gods and creatures of old, like Hermes and Madusa, along with a new course to play. We have more info on the pack and the trailer here, as it will be released on September 5 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation and September 12 for Switch.

Legends Of Olympus Pack

The Olympus Odyssey DLC also brings the wonders of its world to creators with all new assets for you to use on your own courses. Hop into the Level Editor to try out the all-new Bounce Clouds, let your imaginations fly with the Angel Wings, and ride a wave of creativity using the brand-new range of Golden Road variants. This pack contains the following cosmetic items for your ball:

Gorgon

Minotaur

Corinthian Helmet

Winged Hat of Hermes

Olympian Wig

Trireme

Charon's Ferry

Zeus' Lightning

Souls Trail

Olympian Vase

Golf With Your Friends

