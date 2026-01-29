Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Good Boy, Observer Interactive

Good Boy Releases New Narrative Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the game Good Boy as they show off more of the story and several dogs who live on as robots

Article Summary Good Boy releases a new narrative gameplay trailer, showing off its unique story and mechanics.

Players explore Terra II, capturing creatures and unlocking upgrades in a metroidvania adventure.

Meet robot canines, the LAIKA Rovers, and work together to uncover secrets and mysterious origins.

Customize your Rover, discover diverse biomes, and reveal lost history across the alien planet.

Developer Observer Interactive and publisher Team17 have released a new trailer for their upcoming game, Good Boy. In case you haven't checked the game out yet, this is a new creature-collecting metroidvania in which dogs get to live on forever amongst the stars as fun little robots known as Space Rovers. This new trailer, which you can check out here, highlights more of the game's story as well as some of the mechanics with the developer to guide you. Enjoy the trailer as they're aiming to release it sometime this year.

Good Boy

When an Anomaly is detected on the remote, alien planet Terra II, a Human explorer is sent out to investigate. After a bumpy landing, the Human's S.O.S beacon awakens a nearby, dormant LAIKA Rover. Together, you'll go on a journey to find the Anomaly, and unravel the story behind it's mysterious origin. Form an unbreakable bond, as you work together to complete the Human's mission.

Creature Collecting Metroidvania: Use a variety of tools and upgrades to capture the exotic creatures of Terra II. Harness their unique abilities to overcome obstacles and expand the world, or bring them back to Homebase where they can be scanned for Research Credits. The living, breathing ecosystem of Terra II is at your disposal!

Use a variety of tools and upgrades to capture the exotic creatures of Terra II. Harness their unique abilities to overcome obstacles and expand the world, or bring them back to Homebase where they can be scanned for Research Credits. The living, breathing ecosystem of Terra II is at your disposal! LAIKA Rovers: The LAIKA Program gave old dogs a new lease on life by transferring their consciousness into LAIKA Rovers, allowing them to live on forever as a brave space explorers! Find and reboot your sleeping canine companions, become best friends, and work together to help The Human with their mission. Complete quests for the Rovers to receive unique rewards, and help them remember their past by unlocking their hidden memory tapes.

The LAIKA Program gave old dogs a new lease on life by transferring their consciousness into LAIKA Rovers, allowing them to live on forever as a brave space explorers! Find and reboot your sleeping canine companions, become best friends, and work together to help The Human with their mission. Complete quests for the Rovers to receive unique rewards, and help them remember their past by unlocking their hidden memory tapes. Unlock Mysteries: Delve deep into the hidden depths of Terra II! Explore sprawling caves and discover ancient temples, as you uncover the history of the planet and it's previous inhabitants. Who were they? Where did they go?

Delve deep into the hidden depths of Terra II! Explore sprawling caves and discover ancient temples, as you uncover the history of the planet and it's previous inhabitants. Who were they? Where did they go? Beautiful Biomes of Terra II: Explore the familiar yet alien planet of Terra II. Utilize your upgrades and creature abilities to adapt to the different biomes, from lush forests to stinky swamps and snowy mountain tops.

Explore the familiar yet alien planet of Terra II. Utilize your upgrades and creature abilities to adapt to the different biomes, from lush forests to stinky swamps and snowy mountain tops. Rover Upgrades: Make your Rover your own! Upgrade your arsenal with new tools and capturing equipment. Maximize your exploring capabilities with motherboard enhancements and abilities. Expand your wardrobe, unlock new cosmetics, and become the most fashionable Rover on Terra II!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!