Goodbye Volcano High Receives New Teaser Trailer

Indie developer and publisher KO_OP has released a new teaser trailer for their upcoming narrative adventurer game, Goodbye Volcano High. Originally teased back in 2020 during the PS5 reveal show, we haven't heard a lot about the game in a minute as the team behind it has been hard at work. This latest trailer, albeit brief, gives us a glimpse at how the gameplay will work when it comes to making decisions and telling the story of this story-driven title about a high school of dinosaurs who are learning about personal growth. It looks really cool and is a title we've been looking forward to seeing for a while now. You can enjoy the trailer below as we're waiting to see if it will come out in 2023.

"Fang is a typical 18-year-old dinosaur: they're more concerned about their band going viral than they are about what happens after graduation. But when graduation is upstaged by terrible news, everything changes. Will they find time to figure themselves out? Can they balance navigating a changing world with a budding romance? During hard times, what do we owe each other? Goodbye Volcano High is a branching narrative adventure about the end of an era… and the start of a love story.

Simple and intuitive, accessible interactions.

Fully voice-acted cast featuring Lachlan Watson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

A queer narrative created by a diverse team with multiple storylines and unique endings.

DUALSENSE Wireless Controller haptic technology creates a new kind of storytelling experience.

Cinematic and musical minigames that blend seamlessly into the narrative.

Make difficult choices in Fang's life to shape their identity and their future.

Gorgeously detailed, hand-painted backgrounds at the scale of an animated film.

Original soundtrack composed by Dabu (Winding Worlds, Dwarf Fortress) featuring Montreal musician Brigitte Naggar of Common Holly on vocals."