Gord Confirmed For Release On PC & Consoles On August 8th

Team17 confirmed this past week that they finally have a release date for Gord as it comes to both PC and consoles.

Team17 and Covenant.dev confirmed this week that they have an official release date for Gord, as the game will drop in early August. The dark fantasy game has been teased for months with its bone-chilling look and feel, as it will finally come out for PC, as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on August 8th. The news came with a brand new trailer that will send chills as the dead mark a time for revenge in the darkest chant you'll ever hear in a graveyard. Enjoy the trailer below!

"In Gord, players will lead the Tribe of the Dawn as they strive to establish new settlements and explore eerie forbidden lands while interacting with horrific creatures and deities inspired by Slavic folklore. Players will have to complete quests to grow the tribe's gords and fortify these from invaders while managing a populace whose personal stories, familial ties, and well-being can have a devastating impact on the survival of their communities."

Dark Fantasy Strategy: Lead the people of the Tribe of the Dawn and venture deep into forbidden lands in a lore-rich, dark fantasy, real-time strategy campaign.

Lead the people of the Tribe of the Dawn and venture deep into forbidden lands in a lore-rich, dark fantasy, real-time strategy campaign. Build and Survive: Grow your gord from humble settlement to formidable fortress while protecting your citizens from invading tribes, gruesome monsters, and mysterious powers that lurk within the surrounding woods.

Grow your gord from humble settlement to formidable fortress while protecting your citizens from invading tribes, gruesome monsters, and mysterious powers that lurk within the surrounding woods. Unique Sanity System: Keep a close eye on your townsfolk, as everything from illness to hunger and the death of kin can have a devastating impact on their lives and well-being.

Keep a close eye on your townsfolk, as everything from illness to hunger and the death of kin can have a devastating impact on their lives and well-being. Hand-Crafted Quests: Take on a wide variety of quests and random encounters that will lead you deep into the wilderness to hunt legendary creatures, uncover ancient secrets, and vanquish deadly scourges.

Take on a wide variety of quests and random encounters that will lead you deep into the wilderness to hunt legendary creatures, uncover ancient secrets, and vanquish deadly scourges. Unleash Powerful Incantations: Unlock a variety of offensive and defensive spells to tip combat in your favor, each with custom animations.

Unlock a variety of offensive and defensive spells to tip combat in your favor, each with custom animations. Custom Scenarios with Procedurally Generated Levels: Take on an endless variety of challenges by creating your own scenarios. Customize your playthrough by picking a main objective, choosing your starting party, level size, number of resources, enemy types, raid intensities, and even the severity of the weather!

