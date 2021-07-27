Graffiti Games Festival Will Kick Off This Thursday

Graffiti Games announced today that they will be running the Graffiti Games Festival charity live stream from July 29th to August 1st. The event will see several streamers take to their platforms (most of them on Twitch) and will be playing random games from the company (as well as a couple of other participating companies) in an effort to raise money for their charity. And what charity might that be? They will be raising money for No Kid Hungry to help end child hunger in America. As a bonus to all of this, the company will match up to $500 for the top two streamers in the campaign. You can check out more details about the event below, which includes a contest happening this weekend as well to raise even more funds.

During Graffiti Games Festival participating streamers will play the following games to raise money for charity. Those interested in watching the streams and donating can visit here. As part of the event, Graffiti is offering prizes of plushies, a custom controller, shirts and more. Enter the giveaway contest at this link. Participating games include: Blue Fire

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Cyber Hook

Adventures of Chris

Bite the Bullet

Rez Plz

Nira

Guacamelee 2 – Drinkbox Studio

Gone Viral – Akupara Games

Mutazione – Akupara Games

Spinch – Akupara Games

GRIME – Akupara Games No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.