Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Endless Ragnarok Arrives This July

Granblue Fantasy is getting a new entry as Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok will be released later this Summer

Article Summary Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok launches July, continuing the epic Sky Realm saga.

Play solo or co-op with up to four players in fast-paced, real-time action RPG battles.

Choose from a diverse roster of skyfarers, each with unique weapons, skills, and combat styles.

Assist modes make gameplay accessible, with rich lore, side quests, and deep character backstories.

Developer and publisher Cygames have revealed the latest entry in the Granblue Fantasy series, as Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Endless Ragnarok is coming this Summer. This is an action RPG that allows you to play the game solor ot with up to four players in co-op, as you continue the Relink storyline from 2024 among the clouds, where the fight has been taken to a series of floating islands in the sky. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will launch on July 9, 2026.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Endless Ragnarok

Granblue Fantasy takes place in the Sky Realm, a world where myriad islands float in a great blue expanse. Assume your role as the captain of a skyfaring crew, joined by a scrappy little dragon named Vyrn and a young girl with mysterious powers named Lyria. Together you sail with a colorful cast of crewmates, including kings and misfits alike, for Estalucia, a fabled island beyond the end of the skies. In the Zegagrande Skydom, islands are guarded by powerful creatures known as primal beasts and winds carry tales of a secretive organization known as the Church of Avia. Unveil a web of intrigue reaching far beyond the borders of Zegagrande and engage in a battle for the fate of the Sky Realm itself.

Engage in real-time combat with a party of four in this character action RPG—choose from a diverse roster of skyfarers, each with their own unique weapons, skills, and combat styles. Teamwork makes the dream work with party-based mechanics such as Link Attacks and Chain Bursts to help you crush foes in spectacular fashion. Tackle quests solo or with the help of others for up to 4-player co-op and take down treacherous foes to score rare loot to further enhance your gear. Every enemy and party formation has its own strengths and weaknesses—the key to victory lies in working out how these pieces fit together.

Fast-paced combat not your thing? Assist modes can provide accessibility for gamers of all skill levels. Toggle on Full Assist to have all actions performed automatically during battle! The Sky Realm is rich in lore and history. Browse Lyria's journal at any point during the game to access a trove of writings on the world's peoples, places, and more. In addition to the wealth of side quests available, Fate Episodes allow you to delve into the backstories of each member of your crew!

