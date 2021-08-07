Granblue Fantasy: Versus Announces Vira Coming In December

XSEED Games and Cygames revealed today that one more character is on the way for Granblue Fantasy: Versus this December. Originally it was thought that the plan was to no longer have any more DLC characters added to the game once the latest season pass ran out. So the fact they're adding another character to the mix is pretty cool. The character in question is Vira, the current Lord Commander of Albion Citadel, as she will jump into the fray and make a statement about who is really in charge on this roster. Here's her brief bio from the team.

Raised in the fortress city of Albion Citadel, Vira grew up alongside Katalina, whom she loved as a sister and worshiped as an idol. Following in Katalina's footsteps, Vira quickly rose through the ranks as a prodigious blademaster and an astute tactician. Adoration, however, warped into deadly obsession when Katalina purposely lost to Vira in a duel for the title of Lord Commander, and the younger woman was left stranded in Albion while the person she adored most sailed into the endless blue sky.

They didn't release any details about the character's moves, abilities, or fighting style at this time, as it's basically a quick announcement for the game. She won't officially be added to Granblue Fantasy: Versus until December. So far there has been no announcement as to whether or not they'll be doing another season pass for the game, which we're kinda hoping there is because if they have several characters still lined up to come, we'd rather do a flat fee than paying $7 a pop. You can enjoy the brief introduction to the character below as we wait to find out what the official release date will be.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Granblue Fantasy: Versus – Vira Teaser Trailer (https://youtu.be/mdDj7pJqXQ8)