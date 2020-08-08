Granblue Fantasy: Versus Reveals Two New DLC Characters

XSEED Games revealed a brand new update for Granblue Fantasy: Versus this week, along with two new DLC characters on the way. Arc System Works and Cygames have been hard at work to keep the game updated and fun for everyone in the middle of figuring out how to navigate fan interest and esports competitions during a pandemic. It feels like they've been doing a pretty good job. The latest update has added two new modes to the game that will keep you on your toes, as you're getting a Boss Battle Time Attack and GBVS: Blitz. But that's not all, as the devs revealed two more DLC characters are on the way for Season 2, starting with the much-anticipated addition of Belial in September followed by Cagliostro in October. We got the notes from the team here along with two trailers showing off the update and Belial in all his glory.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus Ver. 1.40 Update In addition to adding new RPG mode episodes which take place after the main story, Ver. 1.40 will feature two new limited-time game modes: Boss Battle Time Attack – Players compete against each other to see who can take down bosses faster.

GBVS: Blitz – A limited time Ranked Battle event. Players will earn a code for 1,000 crystals after clearing episode 45 of the main quest. Start dates for the Boss Battle Time Attack and GBVS: Blitz modes will be announced in-game. GBVS fans should look forward to all of the new content included in this update, such as a fated meeting between Gran and Djeeta and a new primal beast boss battle! Season 2 DLC Characters Granblue Fantasy: Versus Season 2 DLC characters will start arriving with Belial on September 23! The popular Granblue Fantasy villain Belial may fool some players with his deceptively standard moveset, but his unique abilities and tricky neutral fighting style will take down unsuspecting challengers. Cagliostro will join the Season 2 roster in October, with additional details to follow. The Japanese voice actors for Belial and Cagliostro are Yoshimasa Hosoya and Sakura Tange. English language voiceovers will be delayed and won't be included when the characters release due to issues related to COVID-19.