Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Firesquid Games, Great Houses Of Calderia, Resistance Games

Great Houses Of Calderia To Launch Founders Beta On July 20th

Enjoy the latest trailer for Great Houses Of Calderia as the game will be getting a special Founders Beta via Steam on July 20th.

Indie game developer Resistance Games and publisher Firesquid Games confirmed a special Founders Beta is on the way for Great Houses Of Calderia. The shorthand to this is that if you choose to support ther game this far in advance, you will be able to participate with three different tiers of participation ranging from $20, $40, and $80. Each tier comes with different bonuses for you to get went he full game comes out. No matter which one you pick, you'll get your name in the credits, and you'll receive a unique role in the official Discord server. Plus, Founders Beta participants will receive the Digital Original Soundtrack and a Digital Artbook. All you have to do is Wishlist it on Steam and choose which tier you want.

"Take the lead of a Noble Family that aims to rule Calderia, a mythical province of the Empire scarred by the insatiable thirst for power. Define the traditions of your house over time and craft a lasting dynasty. Form diplomatic relations and secure powerful alliances with neighboring houses through trade, war, or even marriage. Maintain order in Calderia by strategically appointing key members of the family in roles across trade, espionage, and military. Designate roles wisely, as members of the family hold their own destiny. Their actions, good or bad, can fracture even the strongest alliances. There are many ways to ensure your family withstands the test of time and ascends the ranks of Calderia. Manage and expand your own fiefdom and its population, and cultivate a rich tapestry of traditions unique to your House. Your rule influences the fate of Calderia in the end times, so attain Honorary Ranks through elevating your nobility status while vassalizing others."

Wage war through the real-time tactical battle system.

Manage social conflicts through the unique resources management system.

Organize trade agreements and send delegations to your competing houses

Define the traditions of your family over generations and gain unique advantages and weaknesses.

Appoint your family members to key tasks in your delegations to trade, spy, negotiate and lead your armies. Organize marriages and secure your succession!

Key characters have their own personality shaped by the events they will face, impacting their willingness and ability to serve you right.

Hundreds of unique events with important decisions to make. Tackle a wide range of situations, from diplomacy to war to the personal journey of family members.

Assign key characters to oversee production of a Fiefdom to specialize your economy to gain a competitive advantage.

Unveil the fantastic land of Calderia and solve its legends and myths.

Create your own unique stories with a standalone modding tool at launch, allowing the community to construct their own narrative within a highly replayable experience.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!