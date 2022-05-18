GreedFall 2: The Dying World Announced For 2024 Release

Nacon announced today that they will be publishing a sequel to GreedFall as they introduced the world to GreedFall 2: The Dying World. Working with developer Spiders, the team will be expanding on the original story as they essentially make a prequel going back in time a few years on the island. We got a lovely trailer and info, along with a couple of quotes from both teams today. However, the game isn't going to be seeing the light of day until 2024, so be ready to not see anything significant until at least next Summer.

The story starts three years before the events of the first game and the adventures of De Sardet. This time you play as a native of Teer Fradee, uprooted by force from your island and taken to the continent of Gacane, where the colonists are from. In this old world ravaged by war and scarred by the Malichor plague and the political scheming of the different factions, you must regain your freedom and control of your own destiny. Using diplomacy, cunning or combat, as well as help from allies you make, it's up to you to end one man's ambitions of conquest, which could spell the end for the continent and your island.

"We are very excited to reveal GreedFall 2 to everyone, the new game from Spiders," said Alain Falc, CEO of Nacon. "Many fans across the world were begging for this sequel, and we are delighted to be publishing this new game that these fans are sure to love. We also hope it will appeal to new players and all fans of role-playing games, great stories, action and fantasy."

"While we were working on Steelrising, our love of the GreedFall universe never faded, and so we are thrilled to be returning to it," said Jehanne Rousseau, Founder and Director of Spiders development studio. "In this new chapter, players will explore the old continent with its bigger and more diverse environments. They will meet new companions and new factions, and I hope they will have unforgettable adventures."