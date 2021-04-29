GTFO Has A New Branch Of Content Coming Soon

10 Chambers Collective announced today that their four-player FPS horror title GTFO will be getting new content shortly. The content has been branded as Rundown 5.0, but it is simply being called "Rebirth". And a big reason for that is because the developers are introducing a new ecological sector to the ever-evolving underground facility where you're now dealing with a bunch of fauna growing everywhere. So have fun with that. You'll also be getting new monsters to assess and take out as well as new mechanics to play with, so this expansion is a bit of a rebirth of the game in a way, too. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer, as the content is out now on Steam.

Rebirth sets players farther down into The Complex into an area called Floodways — a new environment that substitutes a dark and cold industrial aesthetic for one where nature has sought to reclaim the domain. Further expanding the lore of GTFO, within Floodways are clues as to why players are trapped in The Complex and imprisoned by The Warden. New to GTFO are Booster Implants, which give players additional incentive to re-enter The Complex. Players can now find valuable artifacts within the game that The Warden eagerly collects. If pleased with their findings, he rewards players with Booster Implants — an ability-buffing injection delivered directly into the brain. Players juiced up with a Booster Implant can enjoy a range of perks such as better weapon handling and faster terminal hacking. Earlier Rundown updates have seen the additions of other gameplay mechanics such as layered difficulty, which gives players the option of choosing different routes through expeditions, ranging from very hard to extreme. Artifacts are delivered to The Warden regardless of completing an expedition, giving players an additional resource when revisiting a Rundown that may have bested them previously. New Environment: Floodways — Mother Nature has met her match with The Warden. Plantlife has been allowed to propagate in the new Floodways sector of The Complex, but so have new nightmares and obstacles. You'll need a steady trigger finger as opposed to a green thumb to survive here.

