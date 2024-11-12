Posted in: Games, Kakao Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Guardian Tales

Guardian Tales Adds Brand-New World 20 Update

Kakao Games have released a new update this morning for Guardian Tales, providing a massive update that brings with it World 20

Article Summary Explore the newly added World 20, Motori Mountain, in Guardian Tales' latest update.

Meet new hero Dohwa and unlock secrets of the soul mages on this thrilling RPG adventure.

Join special events celebrating World 20 and compete for exclusive rewards until November 26.

Participate in a free summon event, earning up to 50 summon tickets through November 25.

Developer and publisher Kakao Games have released a brand-new update this week for Guardian Tales, as the mobile title has a brand new world to explore. The mobile action RPG has added Motori Mountain, the 20th world for the game, which gives you a new massive region to explore; as you can see from the promo image here, it looks a lot like Japan in the Spring. This new world features an all-new hero and celebratory events, all of which will bring you excitement and terrors wrapped in this cherry blossom-covered landscape. We have a few more details about what you can expect to see, and a little more info on an event from the team below, as the content is now live.

Guardian Tales – World 20 Update

World 20 is set in the mysterious Motori Mountain and invites players to explore the ancient home of the soul mages. As they embark on a thrilling journey with new hero Dohwa, heir of the soul mage family, they'll discover secrets that have been kept beyond the grave. The reason for Necromantic adventure? Dohwa wields the transcendent power of spirits, rallying the aid of the supernatural to vanquish the evil yokai, all while saving a few lost souls along the way.

To celebrate Dohwa's mystical debut, Kakao Games is hosting a special hero pickup event from now until November 26, as well as a commemorative event for the arrival of World 20, which celebrates everything that makes this spiritual plane so special. Players will compete in rift stage missions to earn points, which can be exchanged for various rewards, including the exclusive weapon 'Emma' for the hero Loraine, as well as an Epic Limit Breaking Hammer. Additionally, from now until November 25, players can participate in a free summon event, receiving a total of 50 hero/equipment summon tickets, with 10 tickets available each day.

