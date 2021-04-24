Guild Wars 2: The Icebrood Saga Finale Launches On April 27th

ArenaNet will be releasing the final chapter of Guild Wars 2: The Icebrood Saga for everyone to play this Tuesday, April 27th. This will be the fourth and final chapter of Episode Five titled Judgment, which brings about a ton of action as well as a number of dragon-related rewards, because we're dealing with dragons here at the end. This campaign has been going on for 18 months and has been one of the longest-told story arcs in gaming over the past five years with a ton of awesome storytelling that's all leading up to one gigantic world boss encounter for up to 80 players to get in on at once. The final chapter is free for everyone who logs into the game on launch day, all you'll need to do is update the game. For now, enjoy the trailer as two dragons are about to go to war!

With ally Braham, norn of prophecy, on the cusp of confronting his destiny, two of Tyria's largest and most enigmatic threats emerge to do battle in a clash of supremacy over control of the world's magic. Players will be thrust between these two forces of nature to stop the conflict by any means necessary, and nobody is getting out unscathed. By playing the main storyline, players will be able to max out the Dragon Slayer mastery, granting them access to rare item drops. Players will be able to earn new dragon-themed rewards: a new cape, a dragon eye infusion to channel their inner Elder Dragon, a special icy greatsword skin, and new dragon-themed minis. Additionally, the chapter's world boss encounter will become available in a special private squad version for up to 50 friends and guildmates, as well as a public version for up to 80 players that will occur on rotation every two hours.