Guilty Gear -Strive- Confirms Season Four Content for Nintendo Switch

Guilty Gear -Strive- for Nintendo Switch will finally get Season Four's content, set to be released in mid-December for the console

DLC characters Queen Dizzy, Venom, Unika, and guest Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners join the roster.

Ranked Match mode and significant updates enhance online multiplayer and competitive play on Switch.

Switch edition includes 28 fighters, full story mode, online rollback netcode, and robust game modes.

Arc System Works has confirmed the release date for the Season Four content of Guilty Gear -Strive- on the Nintendo Switch. The content brings all four DLC characters, including Queen Dizzy, Venom, Unika (from the Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers anime), and the guest character Lucy (from the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime). The update will also includes Ranked Match and a number of other updates to the game. Its technically out now, but the bulk of the content will arrive on December 18.

Guilty Gear -Strive-Nintendo Switch Edition

Guilty Gear -Strive-Nintendo Switch Edition features all 28 characters spanning the game's Seasons 1-3. Players can enjoy online multiplayer modes, single player modes like Arcade and Survival modes, Tutorial and Training modes to welcome newcomers, and more. Guilty Gear -Strive- Nintendo Switch Edition also preserves the stunning graphics and immersive experience that players have enjoyed on console and PC versions, while fully embracing the ability for fiery battles across the Nintendo Switch's TV mode, tabletop mode, or handheld modes!

Story Mode – Experience the over six -hour Guilty Gear -Strive – main story following the conclusion of Sol Badguy's journey!

six "Another Stroy " – Enjoy a full-length movie that follows what has been occurring in the background of the game's main story!

Online Battles – With Rollback Netcode* functionality installed; players can enjoy lagless online battles with other Nintendo Switch players remotely!

With Rollback Netcode* functionality installed; players can enjoy lagless online battles with other Nintendo Switch players remotely! Tutorial Mode – Learn the basics of gameplay before you battle it out in Story Mode and other exciting modes.

Mission Mode – Perform practical techniques in a variety of mission-style challenges.

Survival Mode – Battle it out against consecutive CPU opponents with a limited health bar.

Training Mode – Freely practice with the ability to recreate a myriad of battle situations.

Versus Mode – Battle against CPU or human opponents offline with preferred battle settings.

Online Match – Fight against players from around the world with Ranked Tower, Open Park, and Player Match settings

