Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party Receives New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party, as Outright Games show more gameplay ahead of the September release.

Outright Games has released a new trailer this week for their upcoming game Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party, as we get a better look at the gameplay. The trailer, which you can see down below, gives you a better look at how the games will play out, as you'll follow the family of sharks along on a musical adventure. A lot of what they have are rhythm games, but there are some other combination puzzle titles in there as well. Enjoy the trailer as the game is still earmarked for September 15th, 2023.

"Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party is a cooperative rhythmic adventure where players will be fully immersed in the vibrant Baby Shark universe with one goal: to sing and have fun with friends and family. Players will swim across oceans as either Baby Shark, Mommy Shark, Daddy Shark, Grandma Shark, or Grandpa Shark to unlock the story of family and friendship as they complete each level. Players can swim solo or team up with up to 3 family members and friends in 4-player local co-op mode. Fans will get to enjoy 30 songs, including catchy classics such as 'Baby Shark,' 'Disco Sharks,' and 'Shark Dance Party' on their oceanic adventure."

"The story unfolds in the unique style of following the Shark Family as they take a vacation across the ocean to the Fin-Tastic Festival, the biggest music contest in the whole ocean. Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party allows players to explore seven recognizable locations from the fan-favorite Baby Shark videos, such as the stunning Tropical Bay, the vast Ocean City, and the dark Kingdom of the Deep, to get to the festival. The game features Rhythm or Runner Mode, where players have to stay on the beat and complete levels to collect cards and stickers. For extra fun, the five playable characters from the Shark Family are customizable with unlockable costumes and skins to collect in-game."

"The game has been created with all family members in mind and designed to be accessible and educational for even the youngest Baby Shark fans. As they travel across the ocean, young gamers between 3-6 years old will also be helped to develop their psychomotor skills through rhythmic gameplay and a gradual difficulty curve. To help young players who are learning to read, the game developers have incorporated a full game voice-over for all dialogue, location names, and instructions. The game features festivals and holidays from around the globe, such as Día de los Santos as well as music from many genres like orchestral music, reggaeton, and rock. Short levels and easy repetition mechanics position Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party as the perfect introductory game for young gamers to learn how to play."

