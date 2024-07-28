Posted in: Arc System Works, CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077, Games, Guilty Gear, Video Games | Tagged: cyberpunk, Guilty Gear -STRIVE-

Guilty Gear -Strive- Reveals Season Pass 4 & Cyberpunk Crossover

Guilty Gear -Strive- revealed new details about the Season Pass 4 contents, as well as a new mode and a Cyberpunk crossover

Arc System Works had a few tidbits from Evo 2024 last week for Guilty Gear -Strive-, as they revealed the details of Season Pass 4 and new content on the way. First off, the pass, which is available right now, will give you four new characters over the next year, with Dizzy being the first addition this Fall. As well as a couple of new stages and bonus content. Next, they are currently running an Open beta for anyone to try out a new mode called Team Of 3, which, as you might suspect, has you playing with three characters for each player. Finally,in 2025, Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will be coming to the game in a special crossover with the Netflix series. We have more info on all of these additions below.

Guilty Gear -Strive- Season Pass 4

Season Pass 4 for Guilty Gear -Strive- will see familiar faces like Dizzy and Venom return to the roster as playable characters, as well as Unika from the new Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers anime series. In addition, Arc System Works is excited to announce that the final character to be added for Season Pass 4 in 2025 will be guest character Lucy from the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series! This is a first-ever content collaboration for the Guilty Gear series, working alongside the producer of the show CD Projekt Red. More details on Season Pass 4 content release timing will be shared later this year. Guilty Gear -Strive- Season Pass 4 is available now for purchase at $24.99 and will include the following content rollout:

(4) Additional Characters Dizzy in 2024 Venom in 2025 Unika from the "Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers" in 2025 Lucy from "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" in 2025

(2) New Battle Stages

Guilty Gear -Strive- Additional Color Pack #4

Season Pass Bonus: Premium Color Pack* (31 Character Colors, 1 per character) – Available July 22, 2024

Team Of 3

The brand-new Team Of 3 mode will also make its impact soon, pitting six players (two teams of three) against each other in a single match via online versus mode. This mode features a 3 vs 3 team battle system where players fight based on their assigned roles (Main or Assist). The Assist can perform various actions and skills to support the Main player. Main and Assist positions can be changed during the fight. Players can jump into the Team Of 3 Open Beta Test through July 29 (12:00 AM PDT). This beta test does not require a purchased copy of the Guilty Gear -Strive- base game, and the test will include all additional characters up to Slayer.

