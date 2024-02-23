Posted in: Games, Hachette Boardgames, Tabletop | Tagged: Stay Cool, Task Team

Hachette Boardgames Reveals Task Team & Stay Cool

Hachette Boardgames announced two new games coming ut later this year as players will be able to get Task Team and Stay Cool.

Article Summary Hachette Boardgames unveils revamped 'Task Team' and 'Stay Cool' for North America.

'Task Team' 25th anniversary edition introduces 150 zany team challenges.

New edition of 'Stay Cool' brings intense multitasking party game fun.

Both games set for a Spring release, promising laughter and competition.

Hachette Boardgames revealed two new tabletop board games coming to their library this week with Task Team and Stay Cool. Technically, both of these games have been released before, but now they're getting a bit of a re-release. Task Team has been around for 25 years and has been super popular in Europe, but now is getting a proper English version through the North American publisher. Meanwhile, Stay Cool was originally produced back in 2019 and has come out under a few different publishers, but will now be getting a proper update for North American audiences. We have info on both below as they will be released this Spring.

Celebrate Task Team's 25th anniversary with a revamped edition of the classic party game! Two teams compete in 150 zany challenges, overseen by a third team acting as the referee. This updated version will result in an unforgettable game night filled with laughs! Be the first team to conquer seven challenges and claim victory in this thrilling game!

Comes with everything you need for each task

Involves physical, mental, and vocal challenges

Family-friendly tasks so everyone can play!

Stay Cool returns with a bang to the party game scene, and winning couldn't be easier! Two players bombard you with questions. Keep your cool and answer as many as you can in the time given to you. Answer one question out loud at the same time as you assemble your answers to another question using the dice… all while keeping an eye on the flow of time so you can flip the timer at the right moment. It couldn't be easier! A game of Stay Cool is played in 3 Rounds. Each player plays one turn per round. The two Interrogators bombard the active player with questions. That player must answer as many questions as possible. From one round to the next, the game gets harder…

