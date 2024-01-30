Posted in: Games, Halo Infinite, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: halo, halo wars

Halo Infinite Drops New Content Update With Operation: Spirit Of Fire

343 Industries has released a brand new content update for Halo Infinite with the Halo Wars-themed event Operation: Spirit Of Fire.

Article Summary New Halo Infinite update brings Operation: Spirit Of Fire event.

Mark IV armor core from Halo Wars now available for free.

Event features a free 20-tier Battle Pass with premium options.

Evolved MA5 weapon skin transforms the MA40 Assault Rifle.

343 Industries have launched a new update and a new event for Halo Infinite, as they go back to Halo Wars with Operation: Spirit Of Fire. Content Update 29 (CU29) adds several new pieces of content, including the new Arena map called Illusion, the iconic Mark IV armor core, new multi-core shoulder customization, and several new customizations from the Halo Championship Series and the Halo TV series from Paramount+. Plus, the new Operation: Spirit of Fire event that starts today and runs until March 5, and a free 20-tier Battle Pass. We have more details from the team below, as the content is now live.

Halo Infinite – Operation: Spirit Of Fire

As part of today's update, all players will receive the classic Mark IV Armor Core for free. Simply jump into the game and you'll find it waiting for you in the Armor Hall. This fan-favorite armor has appeared in the likes of Halo Wars and Halo Wars 2, Halo Legends, Halo 5: Guardians, and now this legendary iteration of Mjolnir has come to Halo Infinite. And what better way to kick off the update than with the opportunity to further outfit the Mark IV Armor Core?

Enter Operation: Spirit of Fire, which runs from January 30 to March 5 and features 20 tiers of free customization rewards, including new armor attachments, coatings, weapon charms, emblems, and more. You know the drill with Operations now: in addition to the free pass, there are two additional premium options you can purchase.

500 credits will make the Operation Pass durable (it will not expire), offers bonus XP during the Operation's live window, an extra Challenge slot while your pass is equipped, and comes with an exclusive customization item.

2,000 credits instantly unlocks all 20 tiers of the Operation Pass at purchase and includes the exclusive bonus customization item.

The bonus customization item for this Operation is the Evolved MA5—a weapon model for your Assault Rifle that will transform the sleek and modern MA40 into the classically chunky design reminiscent of the MA5B seen in Halo: CE and Halo Wars.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!