Halo Infinite Launches Operation: Haloween This Week

There's a new Halloween event active in Halo Infinite right now, as players can jump into the frights and horrors of Operation: Haloween

Survive the classic horror map, Night of The Undead, and feel a sense of hopelessness.

Countdown of the Dead offers tight spaces and thrilling survival challenges in Halo Reach style.

Explore Installation of the Dead, an original outdoor map with Forerunner vibes for more freedom.

Halo Studios launched the latest update and event for Halo Infinite today, as Halloween takes a bit of a twist in the game with Operation: Haloween. For the next few weeks, you'll have haunting and horror-themed content to play through, including dealing with the Undead and seeing variations of games on several maps. We have a few snippets from the latest blog on Halo Waypoint for you below and a new trailer above.

Halo Infinite – Operation: Haloween

NIGHT OF THE UNDEAD

Night of The Undead was the first of them all, it is a faithful recreation of the classic COD Zombies map Nacht Der Untoten, which is of course German for 'Night of The Undead.' This map is cramped, close quarters and has a horror vibe to it to give the players a sense of hopelessness. That's the goal with this mode overall. We don't want the players to feel like they ever have a chance at winning, much like Noble 6's last stand on Reach.

COUNTDOWN OF THE DEA

This map was our second map for the mode and is a remix of Countdown from Halo: Reach, made to work with Survive the Undead and just like our other maps, this map also follows the same themes of what we set for the mode, this map is by far the most closed in and has a real feeling of "we're doomed!"—which of course was the aim.

INSTALLATION OF THE DEAD

Installation is the first, original map we made for Survive the Undead—the others were remakes or remixes, so with this one we wanted to take a completely different approach. With this one, we wanted to give the player a little more freedom when moving around, and have it take place in an outdoor setting by a Forerunner installation, making it feel very Halo but also not losing that Survive the Undead feeling we have across all maps.

