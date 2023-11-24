Posted in: Games, Modus Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crackshell, Hammerwatch II

Hammerwatch II Set For Console Release In December

Modus Games will finally bring Hammerwatch II over to consoles as the game will be released on December 12 for both PS5 and Switch.

Article Summary Hammerwatch II releases on PS5/Switch in December after PC debut.

Original game returns as Hammerwatch Anniversary Edition.

Four-player co-op mode with expansive, moddable open world.

Choose from five classes for a personalized adventure experience.

Modus Games and developer Crackshell confirmed that Hammerwatch II will be coming to the PS5 and Nintendo Switch in early December. The game has already been out on PC since August, bringing players a pixel art action RPG game that looks and feels like a Saturday morning cartoon series come to life. Now, players will get a chance to play it on consoles when it launches on December 12. What's more, the team will be releasing the original game as Hammerwatch Anniversary Edition, as well as Hammerwatch II: The Chronicles Edition, which comes with both games and additional bonus content. We have more info in the latest trailer down below.

"See the glories that await you in the world of Hammerwatch II. With a four-player co-op, you and your party of heroes can adventure across a vast, beautifully crafted land, solving the problems of any quaint town you might happen upon while working to aid King Roland's resistance against Blight the Horrible and his dragon army. Waiting for you are the varied forces of evil, from massive dragons to hordes of the undead. Craft mighty weaponry and potions too powerful for any average adventurer to give you the upper hand in the battles to come."

"Journey through Hammer Island, the Fallowfields, and the dark mountainous regions of Blackbarrow, all created in the signature Hammerwatch pixelated art style. Build a custom Herian Hero and choose between five distinct character classes: Paladin, Ranger, Rogue, Wizard, and Warlock, before customizing a hero's appearance and leveling up to unlock powerful new abilities and skills. Fans can look forward to an entirely new open world, and PC players will be treated to a fully moddable world as modding support will be available at launch. Edit levels, create new stories, and be the author of your own adventure."

