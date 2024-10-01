Posted in: Dragon Age, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dragon Age: The Veilguard, hans zimmer, Lorne Balfe

Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe Join Dragon Age: The Veilguard Soundtrack

Dragon Age: The Veilguard revealed new details about its original soundtrack, as Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe have contributed to it

Article Summary Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe contribute to Dragon Age: The Veilguard's original soundtrack, adding epic musical depth.

Audio Director Cody Behiel highlights the emotional connection fostered through the game's score.

Hans Zimmer praises the inspiration drawn from the game's narrative for creating the musical backdrop.

Lorne Balfe promises that the new score will elevate the immersive experience of Thedas to new heights.

Electronic Arts revealed new details about the official soundtrack for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, as both Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe have contributed music for the game. Working with the development team at BioWare, both men have contributed tracks to this unique score, which will serve as a backdrop to the world of Thedas and a driving force for heroes who head into battle. We have a few quotes from all of the parties involved, as you can pre-order the soundtrack now ahead of its October 18 release. The game will officially come out on October 31, 2024.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Original Soundtrack

"One of our goals with the music for Dragon Age: The Veilguard was to provide a strong anchor between the world of Thedas and the diverse characters that inhabit that world," said Cody Behiel, Audio Director for Dragon Age: The Veilguard. "We wanted to ensure that throughout the game's story, whether at its most epic or its most intimate, players were able to feel their actions connect to the personal relationships they have been fostering. Working with Hans and Lorne took these ideas to greater emotional heights than we thought possible and I am so excited for players to experience it."

Speaking about his work on Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Hans Zimmer said, "Epic stories lend themselves to epic scores, and the narrative tapestry BioWare has woven in The Veilguard never left me wanting for inspiration, be it during the game's moments of shining heroism or darkest emotional pitfalls. I'm proud to have shared the journey of creating the musical backdrop for the latest Dragon Age adventure with Lorne and the entire design team."

"The world of Dragon Age is an unprecedented immersive experience, and never more so than in Dragon Age: The Veilguard," said Lorne Balfe. "Crafting this score alongside Hans Zimmer has allowed us to bring an epic new majesty to the realm of Thedas, bringing these characters and their stories to the next level. I cannot wait for people to play this game."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!