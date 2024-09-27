Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: A Little To The Left, Max Inferno, Secret Mode
A Little To The Left: Extra Tidy Edition Revealed For Nintendo Switch
A Little To The Left: Extra Tidy Edition is coming to the Nintendo Switch, complete with all of the content released so far
Indie game developer Max Inferno and publisher Secret Mode have confirmed they will release A Little to the Left: Extra Tidy Edition for the Nintendo Switch. This is basically their version of a complete edition of the game, as it will include all of the content released for it so far, including updates, daily events, DLC content, and more. This will include a physical copy that comes with a real-world puzzle in the box, a sheet of stickers, and other goodies. Those looking to pick up a copy of the game will be able to do so on October 18, 2024.
A Little to the Left: Extra Tidy Edition
Sort, stack, and organize household objects into just the right spot in A Little to the Left, a tidy puzzle game with a mischievous cat who likes to shake things up! Which way should the clock hands point? How to arrange the eggs? Who put so many stickers on this fruit?!? Come enjoy a calming world with an observational puzzle game with surprises around every corner. With charming illustrations and surprising scenarios, A Little to the Left is satisfying and curious, with 75+ delightful puzzles to discover. Keep your eye out for a mischievous cat who has an inclination for chaos! And now introducing to you… The Daily Tidy Delivery! With the Daily Tidy, you'll get a puzzle delivered EVERY DAY with a variation on one of our favorite puzzles that's unique to you. You'll earn fun badges for playing, too! If only tidying in real life was this rewarding.
- Puzzles hidden among household objects. Multiple solutions make for an intuitive and satisfying puzzle design.
- A puzzle unique for you every day with The Daily Tidy Delivery. Perfect for casual puzzle game fans and those who get a jolt of satisfaction from a well-organized space.
- Includes both "Cupboard and Drawers" and "Seeing Stars" expansions in the cartridge, with over 60 additional levels!
- Integrated hint system for every single solution in the base game and across both expansions!