The Electrifying Incident Will Be Released Later This Month

The Electrifying Incident: A Monster Mini-Expedition now has a release date as the game will arrive on Steam later this month

Embark on a puzzle-solving robot adventure in this bite-sized experience.

Explore a facility, dodge electricity, and fix the reactor before meltdown!

Use a mechanical arm to outwit hazards and unlock doors to progress.

Indie game developer and publisher Draknek & Friends have revealed the official release date for The Electrifying Incident: A Monster Mini-Expedition. If you haven't seen the game before, this is a bite-sized adventure from the creators of A Monster's Expedition, where you'll have to solve puzzles by way of ingenuity to get through every level. You'll be a tiny robot exploring the facility you're in, avoiding the live electricity, and repairing the malfunctioning reactor before everything goes boom! This is one of those titles where you'll be using your brain a little more than you might expect as you navigate the dangers, but it's also one of those titles where if you know what you're doing, you can blow through it quickly. We have more details for you below as the game will be released on PC via Steam on April 15, 2025.

The Electrifying Incident: A Monster Mini-Expedition

Time is running out and the reactor is on the brink of meltdown. Explore the facility and manipulate the many electrical hazards and locked doors to find a way deeper, towards the source of the problem. Your only tool: a mechanical grabber-arm allowing you to lift and move boxes from afar. Think hard, because the reactor core could go into meltdown at any moment.

The Electrifying Incident is a small, bite-sized experience – about 30-90 minutes for most players.

A short and adorable new adventure from the team behind A Monster's Expedition, Cosmic Express, Bonfire Peaks, and more.

Elegant puzzle design with escalating complexity designed by Alan Hazelden (A Monster's Expedition, A Good Snowman is Hard to Build).

Draknek & Friends

Draknek & Friends is an award-winning developer and publisher of lovingly crafted puzzle games. For over a decade, Draknek & Friends have been crafting high quality, rewarding, and elegant puzzle experiences that take a theme, mechanic, or ludicrous idea and push it to its natural conclusion.

